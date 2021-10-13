Rakul Preet Singh turns ‘water baby’ in midnight, red tummy control swimsuit

After wrapping up Production 41 with Akshay Kumar and ringing in her 31st birthday, South sensation and Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh sets fans dreaming of a “mask-free” pool party or similar exotic vacation that is high on fashion. Turning the heat on as a “water baby”, Rakul flaunting sensuous looks in a black and white halter swimsuit and another in a scarlet tummy control swimwear as she enjoyed a sultry pool time and her recent viral videos will surely make you go weak in the knees.

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul shared two videos which gave fans a glimpse of her chill getaway and the fashion police were on frenzy as Rakul served two jaw-dropping looks. In one video, the diva was seen standing on a staircase that descended into a pool and donned a black and white colour blocked bathing suit.

The ensemble sported a halter-neck and came with a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor. Beating the last of the summer heat at night, Rakul accessorised her swimwear with a black smartwatch and pulled back her luscious tresses into a neat bun as she splashed on the edge of the pool.

In another video, the actor stunned in a red tummy control swimsuit that came with thin straps, a sweetheart neckline and with soft cups. Sticking to the same mid-parted bun hairstyle, Rakul was seen folding her hands together before stretching them forward and jumping into the pool as the sun set in the tropical location.

Rakul captioned the videos, “Take me back to a mask free holiday #mood #waterbaby (sic)” and punctuated them with a whale and red heart emojis. Needless to say, she gathered over 2 lakh likes on the videos while still going strong as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

The scarlet swimsuit is credited to Indian fashion designer Nidhi Munim's luxury line, House of NM, that boasts of custom made swimwear and resort wear, in jewel tones and hand embroideries, specially designed with tummy tucker fabrics and luxe detailing. The scarlet tummy control swimsuit originally costs ₹3,650 on the designer website.

Rakul Preet Singh's scarlet tummy control swimsuit from House of NM(houseofnm.com)

Rakul Preet Singh was styled by fashion stylist, curator and consultant Anshika Verma.

