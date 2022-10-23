Rakul Preet Singh's floral lehenga for Diwali celebrations in the bay deserves all your attention: All pics inside

Rakul Preet Singh was among a host of celebrities who were a part of Ekta Kapoor's grand Diwali bash last night. Rakul attended the Deepavali festivities with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. The star slipped into a bespoke floral lehenga set for the occasion, and it deserves all your attention. It will motivate you to pull out your favourite floral lehenga set from the wardrobe for ongoing celebrations or inspire a new look for the upcoming wedding season. All potential bridesmaids can add this ensemble to their mood boards. Keep scrolling to find more details about Rakul's traditional attire.

Rakul Preet Singh's floral lehenga deserves all your attention

On Sunday, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her ethnic avatar in a floral lehenga set. The actor wore the ensemble to attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash with Jackky Bhagnani. The paparazzi also clicked the couple at the star-studded affair. The floral lehenga Rakul chose for the party is from the shelves of the luxury contemporary Indian wear label Sana Barreja. She teamed it with ornate jewels and dewy makeup. Don't forget to steal some styling tips from the star. Check out Rakul's post below. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar with Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh wins the traditional fashion game at her Diwali party)

Rakul's bespoke silk lehenga set comes in a sky blue shade adorned with ivory and green-hued floral patterns. The blouse features a plunging V neckline flaunting Rakul's decolletage, half-length sleeves, fitted bust, embellished and mirror-adorned patti on the borders, an infinity-style hemline, and a cut-out on the back.

Rakul wore the blouse with a matching heavy lehenga featuring a layered A-line silhouette, several pleats, an ornamented waist, and intricate shimmering sequin work. A matching silk dupatta decorated with floral motifs and embellished gota work completed Rakul's outfit.

For accessories, Rakul chose sleek statement rings, an ornate gold choker necklace decked with beads, and matching embellished bracelets. Lastly, nude pink eye shadow, light mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, darkened brows, glossy mauve lip shade, sharp contouring and centre-parted open tresses rounded it all off.

What do you think of Rakul's floral lehenga set?