Rakul Preet Singh, in a red monokini, is in the mood to 'relax and reflect'

Rakul Preet Singh is spreading the vacay vibes on Instagram. The actor recently flew to Maldives for a trip and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her vacay diaries. Be it chilling by the waters in a stunning bikini or showing us how to relax like a queen, the actor is on a spree of giving us vacay goals. Rakul Preet is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Thank God. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in leading roles. Rakul Preet, post the release of her film, and after spending Diwali in style, took off for her vacation in the Maldives. The actor is busy dropping major cues of fashion for us and showing us how to chill the right way when vacationing.

Rakul Preet, a day back, shared a picture of herself and gave us major fashion goals yet again. For the picture, Rakul Preet played muse to fashion designer duo Shivan and Narresh and picked a stunning beach ensemble for the perfect chilling. Rakul Preet made our day brighter as she shared the snippet of herself soaking up the sun in a dark red satin monokini. It featured a plunging neckline, gathered details near to the waist and a belt detail from one side. She added more colourful vibes to her look with a satin multicoloured throw across her shoulders that came decorated in a black border. Rakul Preet further accessorised her look for the day in a sleek golden neck chain with a golden pendant from the shelves of Mozaati. "Relax and reflect,” Rakul Preet shared her Maldives state of mind in the caption. Take a look at her picture here:

Rakul Preet, styled by fashion stylist Anshika Verma, wore her tresses open with a mini braid in one side as she posed for the sun kissed picture. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complemented her beach look for the day. In black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Rakul Preet looked gorgeous as ever as she chilled by the sea.

