Cuttputlli star Rakul Preet Singh is giving us ‘serial chiller’ vibes

Rakul Preet Singh is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Cuttputlli. The film, a thriller, is slated to have a digital release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 2. the film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Rakul Preet is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor has been on a spree of sharing her latest looks from the promotion diaries on her Instagram profile. With the pictures, Rakul Preet manages to set the fashion bar higher than ever. From ethnic to casual to formal ensembles, Rakul Preet is winning the fashion game with the snippets from her promotion diaries. Rakul Preet’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are always scurrying to take notes of her looks.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh slays the day in a white casual ensemble. See what she wore

Rakul Preet Singh is slaying it in a monochrome ensemble

Rakul Preet, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself looking absolutely stunning in a monochrome attire. Rakul Preet played muse to fashion designer house Torqadorn and picked the casual ensemble from the shelves of the designer house. Rakul Preet decked up in an off-shoulder monochrome cropped top that came designed in alternate stripes of black and white. Rakul Preet further teamed her cropped top with a pair of high-waisted black leather trousers with wide legs. In black stilettos, Rakul Preet rounded off the look to perfection. “Serial Chiller looking for the killer,” Rakul Preet accompanied her pictures with these words. Take a look at what she wore:

In minimal ear studs from the house of E3K, Rakul Preet aptly accessorised her look for the day. The actor wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the photoshoot. Assisted by makeup artist Salim Sayyed, Rakul Preet decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of maroon lipstick, and brought fashion traffic to a standstill.