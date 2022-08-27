Rakul Preet Singh is at her bubbly best in a pink dress. See what she wore

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile/ Rakul Preet’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. The actor keeps dropping major cues of fashion for us to follow with every post that she makes on her Instagram profile. Rakul Preet is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming fil Cuttputli. The film, slated to release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 2, also featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Rakul Preet is currently busy with the promotions of the film. The actor is on a spree of sharing snippets from her promotion diaries and each of them are giving us major fashion goals. A day back, Rakul Preet shared a set of pictures of herself looking ravishing in a pink ensemble. The actor played muse to fashion designer house AMRTA and picked the pink dress. Rakul Preet decked up in the pink slip dress that featured bodycon details before cascading to a flowy dress with multi tiers. The dress also came with a thigh high slit in one side. Rakul Preet added more casual vibes to her look with transparent stilettos as she posed with greenery in the backdrop. “Cos pink makes a girl happy,” Rakul Preet captioned her pictures and gave us a glimpse of how pink makes her super happy. Take a look at her pictures here:

Rakul Preet further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings from the shelves of Shoplune. Styled by fashion stylist Anshika Verma, Rakul Preet wore her tresses into a loose ponytail styled in soft wavy curls as she smiled for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Salim Sayyed, Rakul Preet decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick and put fashion police on immediate alert.