Rakul Preet Singh: We can’t plan anything now

Rakul Preet Singh has had- and continues to have- a very packed 2022. As many as seven releases starring her are her work for the year, and she has no fear of being overexposed.

“Not really. Honestly, none of us can really plan. We will think three releases, four releases, whatever we want… and then suddenly Covid happened. All of us were sitting at home, with Nature telling us ‘you’re basically nothing’. I am a person who knows we can’t really plan much. We can only give our 100 percent, with the right intention towards work. We do not bother about what we do because the result is not in our hands,” she says.

So far, Attack and Runway 34, both have released in theatres. Lined up next are Doctor G, Thank God, Chhatriwaali, among others. “I feel it’s a great year. There have been three years of the pandemic, work not coming out, shooting in and out of that situation, so this is finally light at the end of the tunnel. It’s great to shoot. I am starting my next this month, in another 15-20 days,” Singh shares.

Runway 34, her last release, fetched the cast good reviews but didn’t meet the box office expectations. Reacting to the praise first, the actor exclaims, “The reviews made me very happy. The biggest satisfaction for me was people noticing me between two fantastic actors like Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) and Ajay (Devgn) sir. For me that was appreciation in it’s own self. You always evolve when you work with better actors. That is something nobody can take away from me- my growth.”

As for the collections, she adds, “We of course expected the film to do better, but these are such unfortunate times. There are so many good films, even on OTT. There was not one person who watched Runway in theatres (and didn’t like it). People who saw it, loved it. Unfortunately, these are unprecedented times, we don’t know what’s going to work in theatres, there are so many films releasing every day. So many factors contribute to the performance of a film, but I will always be proud of this one.”