Rakul Preet Singh slays the day in a white casual ensemble. See what she wore

Rakul Preet Singh is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Cuttputlli. The actor is busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Besides Rakul Preet, the film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, Cuttputlli is slated to have a digital release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Rakul Preet, who has started the promotions of the film, shared a slew of pictures of herself from the promotion diaries and gave us fresh fashion goals to refer to. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps upgrading our fashion game with her snippets from fashion photoshoots on a regular basis. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire or the six yards of grace, Rakul Preet knows how to make her fans on Instagram drool like anything.

Rakul Preet, a day back, made our weekend better with a set of pictures of herself posing in a stunning white ensemble. With the pictures, Rakul Preet also gave us major summer casual fashion goals to follow. The actor ditched ethnic ensembles and instead picked a casual attire for the weekend promotions. Rakul Preet decked up in white cotton slip cropped top with corset details. She further teamed her cropped top with a pair of white cotton trousers with multiple pockets. In transparent stilettos, she rounded off her look. “Slay the day,” Rakul Preet aptly captioned her pictures. Take a look at her snippets here:

Rakul Preet further accessorised her look for the day in a statement golden neck chain and a white statement ring from the house of Amama Jewels. The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part and gave more casual vibes to her look. Assisted by makeup artist Salim Sayyed, Rakul Preet decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of red lipstick, and put fashion police on immediate alert.