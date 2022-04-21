Rakul Preet Singh is 'wild and free' in ultra-sultry wine crop top and pencil skirt worth 7k: See pics inside

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has been keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn. However, the packed schedule is not stopping the star from pulling out one head-turning look after another. She has been experimenting with different silhouettes throughout the promotions. From co-ord pantsuits to bustiers and pants sets to bodycon dresses, Rakul is wearing it all. Her latest appearance in a wine-coloured cropped top and pencil skirt set is also winning hearts online and will also make you fall in love.

On Monday, Rakul, who is dating Jackky Bhagnani, posted several pictures of herself dressed in a wine crop top and skirt. The star went ultra-sultry in the glamorous look, which is a perfect pick for your summer-essentials closet. She captioned the post, "Wild and free." It is from the shelves of the slow fashion label Indecisive. Scroll ahead to see Rakul's photos and find where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh in hot pink bralette and monochrome powersuit promotes Runway 34 in style: See pics, video)

Rakul's wine-coloured outfit features a cropped top with a high neck, a halter neckline with a tie on the back, gathered pleats on the torso, a keyhole cut-out on the front, snug fit, cropped hem flaunting the star's toned midriff, and backless detail.

Rakul Preet Singh serves an ultra-sultry look in wine-coloured ensemble.

Rakul teamed the cropped blouse with a pencil skirt featuring a bodycon silhouette accentuating the diva's svelte frame, high-rise waistline, and knee-length hem. She rounded off the look by choosing minimal accessories, including black strappy high heels, statement rings and OTT gold hoop earrings. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh says no to 'carbs, sugar, Keto' and enjoys ripe jackfruit for fibrous and nutrient-rich carbs)

Coming to the price of Rakul's cropped top and pencil skirt set, adding it to your collection will cost you ₹7,199. It is called the Fine Wine Co-ord set and is available on the Indecisive website.

Price of the crop top and skirt set Rakul Preet Singh wore for the photoshoot. (wearindecisive.com)

In the end, Rakul went for a sleeked-back high ponytail, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude mauve lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and on-fleek brows to complete the glam picks with the wine-coloured ensemble.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It stars Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 29.