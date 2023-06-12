Rakul Preet Singh makes case for bodycon summer dresses with her floral look in new pics. See inside

Rakul Preet Singh has her summer styling on point, and her latest Instagram post backs our claim. Rakul dropped pictures of her stylish look from a recent promotional photoshoot for her upcoming project, 'I Love You'. What caught our attention was her electric bodycon dress that the actor donned while posing against a pretty backdrop that appeared dull in its comparison. She chose a printed ensemble featuring summer-inspired patterns in pastel shades and made a case for wearing the style statement in the summer.

Rakul Preet Singh's summer look in a bodycon dress

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a printed bodycon dress for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh posted the pictures with the caption, "'I LOVE YOU' all #promotions. 16 June on #jiocinemaapp." The pictures show Rakul posing in a maxi dress from the shelves of designer Mandira Wirk's eponymous label. Paparazzi pages also posted videos of the actor in the ensemble. The clip shows Rakul greeting the media and saying 'Love You' before entering a building. "Who says you can’t be goofy and pretty at the same time?," a page captioned the footage. Check out the snippets below.

Rakul's bodycon dress features a raised round neckline, a racerback design, gathered details on the front, a risqué thigh-high slit, a maxi length hemline, and a figure-hugging fitting accentuating her enviable frame. Lastly, the floral pattern in blue, peach and white shades added a pleasing summer aesthetic to the ensemble.

Rakul accessorised the bodycon dress with metallic hoop earrings, rings, and white pumps featuring killer high heels.

In the end, Rakul chose a glossy mauve lip shade, on-fleek brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A centre-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, on the front, Rakul was last seen in Chhatriwali and the recent Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Boo. She is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, I Love You.