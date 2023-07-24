Rakul Preet Singh in green bikini and oversized shirt brings neon magic to beachwear during Dubai holiday. All pics

Rakul Preet Singh escaped the busy life of Mumbai to go for a holiday in Dubai with her family. The star has posted several pictures from Dubai, giving a glimpse of her time there. Rakul's holiday wardrobe also delighted her followers, and you can also steal some tips for your next getaway. For instance, her latest post shows her in a green bikini set and oversized shirt chilling on the beach. It added some neon magic to beachwear.

Rakul Preet Singh chills on the beach in a bikini

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a green bikini and oversized shirt during her Dubai holiday. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul Preet Singh posted pictures of herself chilling on her resort's private beach on Instagram with the caption, "Sun and sand [sun emoji]." The post features two photos of Rakul posing for the camera while chilling on the sunloungers and another of the star having a good time at the beach. She wore a green-coloured bikini set and layered it with an oversized shirt in the clicks. Her ensemble is from the shelves of luxury swimwear and resortwear brand Tizzi. You can add a similar look to your beach wardrobe to add fun colours to your collection.

Rakul Preet Singh's bikini look decoded

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul's green bikini set features a bra top with strappy shoulders, a plunging neckline with a white border on the cups, a fitted silhouette, and a midriff-revealing hem length. She wore it with matching bottoms featuring a high-rise waist and high-leg cut-outs. She completed the ensemble with a green shirt featuring a collared neckline, an open front with button closures, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, front pockets, droopy shoulders, a curved hem, and a relaxed silhouette.

Rakul accessorised the ensemble with triple-loop gold hoop earrings, statement rings, a stylish watch, and gold-rimmed tinted sunglasses in retro style. Lastly, she chose a pulled-back high messy updo, nude lip gloss, rouged cheekbones, glowing skin, and darkened brows for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}