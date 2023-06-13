Rakul Preet Singh's hot pink plunge-neck gown for new photoshoot leaves fans drooling. See pics inside

Actor Rakul Preet Singh's 23.3 million Instagram following is proof that the star makes rattles in the industry owing to her statement-making looks. Rakul's social media page is proof of her sartorial prowess. From statement sarees to co-ord ethnic fits and beauteous summer dresses, the star never fails to experiment with silhouettes. Her latest look in a hot pink-coloured gown has left her fans drooling and will also impress you. Scroll ahead to check it out. Rakul Preet Singh wears a hot pink plunge-neck gown for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a hot pink gown

Rakul Preet dropped stunning pictures from a new photoshoot on her Instagram page with the caption, "How much pink is too much pink." The photos show Rakul dressed in a hot pink-coloured gown from the shelves of the designer label Gauri and Nainika, known for their fairytale-esque dresses. Fans loved the star's look in the images and showered her with compliments in the comments section. One wrote, "Pretty in pink." Another commented, "Uff so stunning." Others filled the comments with heart and fire emojis.

Rakul's gown features spaghetti straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her decolletage, a fitted silhouette through the midriff, structured boning to enhance her svelte frame, backless detail, a voluminous skirt with a pleated design, a high low hemline, and a trailing floor-sweeping train.

Rakul accessorised her fairytale gown with statement earrings, gold rings, and high heels. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek bun, subtle smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, glossy pink lip shade, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the front, Rakul was last seen in Chhatriwali and the recent Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Boo. She is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film I Love You.