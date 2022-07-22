Rakul Preet Singh’s version of candid, ‘I see food’ pose in a white co-ord set

Rakul Preet Singh is slaying fashion goals like a pro. The actor keeps dropping major cues of fashion for her fans to follow almost on a daily basis. Be it a shimmery gown or a casual ensemble or the six yards of grace, Rakul Preet knows how to make her Instagram family drool with snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Rakul Preet, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots in drool-worthy ensembles. Rakul Preet’s fashion game is getting better by the day, and we are not complaining at all.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet in silk lehenga and bralette promotes Runway 34, Jackky showers love

Rakul Preet, on Friday, shared a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and they are making fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace this look in white. For the pictures, Rakul Preet played muse to fashion designer house Self Cntrd and picked a white co-ord set. The actor decked up in a white cropped top with closed collars and a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a pair of high-waisted white trousers with wide legs. Rakul Preet posed in an indoor setup and unleashed her goofy side for the cameras. The first picture features Rakul Preet looking away from the camera, which she later revealed is her version of a candid pose. The second picture from the set features the actor smiling with all her heart - “I see food expression,” she added. The last picture features the actor posing by a window and looking away. Rakul Preet accessorised her look for the day in white hoop earrings from the shelves of Shoplune. Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Anshika Verma, Rakul Preet wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her white ensemble. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Rakul Preet looked as stunning as ever.

