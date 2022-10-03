Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol and Rani Mukerji celebrate Durga Puja together. Pics, video

Mumbai on Monday was a star-studded affair. Durga Puja, one of the largest festivals of India is being celebrated. Kajol and her family is being spotted at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga puja pandal on a daily basis since the start of the festival. Kajol, Rani Mukerji and director Ayan Mukerji come from the same Bengali family. The stars embraced the Bengali side of theirs in the Durga Puja this year. Every year North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga puja pandal becomes star-studded with the entire big fat Bengali family of Kajol paying visits and offering their puja to Goddess Durga and her four children. This year also it was no different. While Kajol came in with her family, Ayan Mukerji and Rani Mukerji also dropped by for a visit to the pandel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol and Rani both opted for pastel shades to embrace the festivities. Kajol looked pretty in a pastel pink organza saree with minimal floral work in white threads. She held close her cousin Rani who looked as elegant as ever. Rani did a Durga Puja-special glam up as she looked the perfect Bengali in a golden silk saree. The glam golden saree came with works in golden resham threads. Rani further teamed it with a golden blouse with long sleeves. Rani and Kajol posed happily for the cameras in front of the Durga idol. Other celebrities such as Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy also dropped by to bask in the festivities.

Kajol and Rani posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of his recently-released film Brahmastra, also paid a visit to the pandal. Directed by Ayan, Brahmastra also featured Mouni in the antagonist’s character. Ranbir looked regal in a white kurta and a pair of white pajamas as he celebrated Maha Ashtami with others.

Ranbir basked in Maha Ashtami festivities. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji was also spotted in the pandal. A few days back, Kajol shared a video is son Yug serving food as part of the community meal at the pandal.

Durga Puja for this year started on September 26 and will go on till October 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}