Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji's sindoor khela diaries. All pics

Durga Puja for this year ended on October 5. the festival – largest in the country for Bengalis – started on September 26 and went on for ten days. Durga Puja is also celebrated as Navratri in other parts of the country. Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga is worshipped during this time. While the last day of Durga Puja is referred to as Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra denotes the last day of Navratri. Bengali women also engage in Sindoor Khela during the last day of the festival. According to the ritual, which is believed to be as old as the ritual of Durga Puja itself, is played by the married women. They smear the faces of each other with vermillion and welcome Durga Maa for next year, while bidding for farewell for this year.

Sindoor khela was one of the main attractions of the puja pandal in North Bombay where Kajol and her family have been celebrating the festival for the last few days. Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji were spotted a day back in the puja pandal where they enjoyed with their family and near and dear ones. Rani Mukerji looked like a proper Bengali in a classy white saree with red borders. She engaged in sindoor khela with her family. The actor also waved at the paparazzi waiting out the pandal. With a face smeared in vermillion post sindoor khela, Rani looked like a true-blue Bengali bride.

Rani posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kajol and Tanishaa were also spotted having a light moment in the middle of their sindoor khela diaries. Kajol looked stunning in a white taant saree with red patchwork at the pallu, while Tanishaa also complemented her in a similar saree with red borders. The actors posed for the cameras. Kajol gave a twist to classic Bengali look in tinted shades as she smiled with all her heart with sister Tanishaa by her side.

Kajol and Tanishaa were spotted engaging in sindoor khela together. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

The puja pandal in North Bombay saw attendance from Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Jaya Bachchan. Ayan Mukerji, Kajol and Rani’s cousin also was spotted enjoying Durga Puja with his family.