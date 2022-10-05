Dussehra 2022: Dos and don'ts for Ravan Dahan on Vijayadashami

To celebrate Dussehra every year in North India, Ram Lila is organised which is an enactment of Rama's story (based on Ramcharitmanas) complete with song, narration, recital and dialogue where it begins on the first day of Navratri and ends with Ravan Dahan on Vijayadashami. Dussehra festival marks the victory of Ram over Ravan, who had abducted Ram's wife Sita hence, Dussehra also signifies getting rid of sins or bad qualities where a ten-headed effigy of the demon king is burnt along with the effigies of Kumbhkaran (Ravan's younger brother) and Meghanada (Ravan's son) and as each head of the Ravana symbolises one bad quality.

This year Ravan Dahan will be performed on Wednesday i.e. October 5 after sunset till 8:30 pm. Ravan Dahan is done in pradosh kaal during shravan nakshatra and after Ravan Dahan, it is considered auspicious to bring the ashes home.

It is that time of the year when on Dussehra or Vijayadashami, effigies of the Asura king Ravan, Ravan’s son Meghnath and Ravana’s brother Kumbhakarna are erected and filled with firecrackers and fireworks for easy burning. As you gear up for Ravan Dahan this Wednesday evening, here are some dos and don'ts to follow:

1. Amidst all the grand celebrations of burning Ravana effigies with firecrackers and fireworks, the environment gets heavily choked with pollution, which have to be treated right by resorting to a greener way to minimise the pollution caused, since celebrations and festivals cannot be stopped.

2. The burning of Ravana effigies with flaming arrows, firecrackers and fireworks result in a lot of air and noise pollution along with land and soil pollution from the burnt remains that act as littered waste. To minimise the pollution and maximise the fun while educating kids about the importance of preserving nature amid culture and traditions, people can opt for laser lights and a laser show depicting the animated story of Ravan Dahan. The lasers can also replace the traditional bow and arrow to burn the effigies.

3. In places that do host Ravan Dahan with flaming arrows, firecrackers and fireworks, Dussehra event organising committee should make sure that the function is not conducted near the railway tracks.

4. The organisers should give advance information to the concerned authorities.

5. Maintain distance from Ravana effigies as they are filled with firecrackers and fireworks and are burnt down with flaming arrows.

6. Everybody should cooperate with the police as they are there for your safety but cannot rule out the possibility of any unfortunate incident.