Rani Mukerji's 'Maa' saree to promote Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a must-have look for all moms. Here's what it costs

Actor Rani Mukerji stepped out in Mumbai yesterday to promote her film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The actor chose a black and white printed saree for the occasion from the shelves of designer Masaba Gupta's eponymous label House of Masaba. The saree features a bold 'Maa' print in Hindi on the pallu and makes a strong statement about her film. It is a story about an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win the custody of her children. Keep scrolling to read our download on her look and find out the price of her six yards.

Rani Mukerji stuns in a 'Maa' printed saree

On Tuesday, Rani Mukerji promoted her film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in Mumbai. The actor is known for her breezy sartorial sense, mostly populated with beauteous six yards. She has a vast collection of sarees, ranging from trusted cotton drapes, Kanjeevarams, sequinned numbers, embroidered net, and more. And her most recent outing showed her dressed in a Chanderi Mul and raw silk saree. She paired it with a signature black-coloured blouse piece from Masaba's Gupta's label. Check out the price details below.

What is the price of Rani Mukerji's saree?

Rani Mukerji's Maa saree from the House Of Masaba is called The 'Maa' Sportee Saree. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹17,000.

The price of the saree Rani Mukerji wore. (houseofmasaba.com)

Regarding the design elements, Rani's raw silk black saree features broad contrasting vertical white borders, intricate tassel embroidery, and a bold 'Maa' print on the pallu. She wore it with a statement blouse featuring full-length net sleeves, a back cut-out with dori ties, a spaghetti-strapped bikini top, and cropped hem.

Rani accessorised the drape with oxidised silver jhumkis, statement rings, and high heels. In the end, Rani chose mauve lip shade, darkened brows, a dainty black bindi, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, a dewy base, rouged cheekbones, and a contoured face for the glam picks.