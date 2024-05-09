Ranveer Singh, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mouni Roy and other celebs attend Tiffany's store launch: Who wore what

On Wednesday evening, a host of Bollywood stars arrived in Mumbai to attend the launch of the Tiffany & Co. store, looking as stylish as ever. The event was nothing short of glamorous as B-town A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Sonali Bendre, Karishma Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Shibani Dandekar, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Neelam Kothari, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy and others graced the occasion. Whenever there are Bollywood celebrities, there is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration and last night was no exception as the stars put their best fashion foot forward. From Ranveer's all-white look to Khushi Kapoor's black blazer dress, let's take a look at who wore what and take some style notes. (Also read: Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Tripti Dimri and others attend awards night in glam outfits; who wore what ) Ranveer Singh and other celebs attend Tiffany's store launch: Who wore what(Instagram)

What Celebs Wore to Tiffany & Co.'s store launch

Ranveer Singh

Whenever Ranveer Singh steps out, he makes sure to turn heads with his incredible fashion sense and his latest appearance for the store launch was no exception. The actor donned an all-white look featuring a stylish satin shirt, which he paired with matching bootcut pants. For accessories, he chose a diamond necklace, navy blue sunglasses and white pointy heels. With side-swept hair and a bearded look, he slayed the fashion goals.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor knows her fashion game very well and continues to serve Gen Z-style goals. In her latest look, the diva scores in power dressing as she effortlessly exudes chic vibes in a blazer dress. Her outfit comes in a captivating black shade and features a v-neckline, double collar, full sleeves, buttoned bodice, bodycon fit, and mini hemline. With a glam makeup look, a sleek diamond necklace, and black pump high heels, she rounded off her stylish look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy arrived in a stunning black dress that oozed sartorial elegance. Her outfit featured a scoop neckline, corset bodice and satin flared skirt with a balloon hem for a touch of drama. She styled her look with a black Prada handbag, luxurious diamond rings on her finger and a pair of black pumps. With winged eyeliner, nude lipstick and her hair pulled back in a neat bun, she looked chic.

Vedang Raina

Ladies, keep your hearts in the right place as Vedang Raina is here. The Gen Z star always manages to steal the limelight with his stylish and dapper looks. His latest appearance was no exception as he rocked an all black look. His outfit features a crisp, well-fitted grey shirt, matching tie, black jacket and matching fitted trousers. He finished off his look with a wide belt around his waist and a pair of shiny black shoes. With his gelled hair and charming smile, he is sure to steal your heart.