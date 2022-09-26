Rashmika Mandanna's funky take on denim-on-denim trend for Goodbye promotions deserves all your attention: All pics

The promotions for Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Goodbye are going on in full swing. Amid the busy schedule, Rashmika has left no stone unturned to serve her fans with glamorous style moments. And her latest look for a promotional event is proof of the same. The star stepped out in Mumbai to attend an event for Goodbye and donned a denim-on-denim ensemble for the occasion. Her funky take on the style trend deserves all your attention and should definitely inspire you to upgrade your style.

Rashmika Mandanna promotes Goodbye in denim-on-denim attire

On Sunday, Rashmika stepped out in Mumbai to promote Goodbye and was clicked by the paparazzi. Later, the star uploaded pictures of her promotions look on social media and garnered compliments from her fans. She captioned her post, "Today I felt like a blue [butterfly] #Goodbye." The photos show Rashmika dressed in a denim bralette and fitted midi skirt set, teamed with a cropped jacket. The uber-cool yet funky look is a perfect pick for the fall season. You can wear it for attending dinner dates or night outs with your girlfriends. Check out Rashmika's post below. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in floral printed lehenga for new pics, fan says 'Welcome to Thalapathy 66': See here)

Regarding Rashmika's outfit, it features a strapless dark blue denim bralette with an asymmetric cropped hem, sweetheart neckline flaunting the actor's decolletage, fitted silhouette, and faux hoop and button details. The actor layered the bralette with a triple-toned cropped denim jacket featuring patch pockets, full-length sleeves and an open front.

Rashmika rounded off her outfit with a triple-tone denim skirt in midi length. It has a high-rise waistline, a figure-hugging fitting, faux pockets on the side, and a frayed hem. Lastly, a pair of peach-coloured stilettos, statement gold earrings, several rings, and sleek bracelets accessorised the denim-on-denim outfit.

For the glam picks, Rashmika chose mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and contouring to highlight her features. A side-parted low ponytail with teased ends gave the finishing touch to the denim-on-denim look.

Meanwhile, apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, Goodbye also stars Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang and Abhishekh Khan. It will hit the theatres on October 7.