Rashmika Mandanna merges casual and comfy vibes in T-shirt, denim shorts

Rashmika Mandanna is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Goodbye. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in lead roles, Goodbye traces the journey of a family coping up with the loss of a family member. Goodbye also marks Rashmika’s debut in Bollywood. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Rashmika is making headlines and for all the right reasons. Fashion goals seem to be one of the most recurring reasons of the actor being in the news. From ethnic to festive to casual attires, Rashmika is rocking it all in style.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna's funky take on denim-on-denim trend deserves your attention

Rashmika was spotted on Tuesday being at her casual best as she arrived in style for her promotion duties to the sets of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actor sported a comfy attire as she beat the heat in utmost style. Rashmika believes in keeping it sassy and comfy, no matter what. The actor aced yet another look as she stepped out of her van in a comfy T-shirt and a pair of denim shorts. Rashmika sported a comfortable oversized cotton pink T-shirt with graphic prints in golden shade, and further teamed it with a pair of distressed pastel blue denim shorts. In comfy black slippers and a smart watch on her left hand, she made way to the set through the fans and the paparazzi. Take a look at her pictures here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmika Mandanna looked pretty as ever. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika is an absolute fashionista and that needs no saying. The actor wore her tresses open in messy curls with a side part as she posed for the cameras. All masked up, Rashmika walked towards the sets of the dance reality show. Rashmika rocked the no-glam look in style. In a no-makeup look, Rashmika aced the casual ensemble. Rashmika’s film Goodbye is slated for a theatrical release on October 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}