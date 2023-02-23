Return of the 90s fashion: Nostalgic trends that are back in style

Past fashion trends have a special meaning for those who lived through them, evoking emotions and nostalgia for a simpler time. Those who did not witness them have a strong desire to connect with the past and be a part of a larger cultural conversation. Whether it's fashion, music, or other cultural trends, their revival in the present allows for a celebration of each era's unique cultural history, connecting people across generations and preserving it for the future. These trends have the ability to transcend time and elicit emotions, resulting in a sense of personal and universal connection. (Also read: From trendy jumpsuits to evening gowns: Top 6 upcoming fashion trends for 2023 )

Rocky Star, Fashion Designer and Founder of ROCKY STAR, shared with HT Lifestyle, the top 90s fashion styles that are back in trend.

1. Slip Dresses: For those sweltering summer days when you want to feel comfortable while yet looking stylish, slip dresses are ideal. It has the advantage of being dressed up or down depending on the situation and combing it with some strappy sandals and a denim jacket gives out a more laid-back appearance.

2. High-Waisted Jeans: High-waisted jeans are not only trendy but also quite appealing. They are a great option for every body type as they elongate the legs and accentuate the waist. Put them together with a crop top and some chunky platform sandals for a distinctly 90s vibe.

3. Denim Jackets: Anybody who appreciates fashion should have a denim jacket in their closet. It may be dressed up or down according to the occasion and is ideal for layering. For a more laid- back appearance, Team it with some leather leggings for a night out.

4. Scrunchies: Scrunchies are a bright and amusing way to give your hair a 90s vibe. They come in a wide variety of hues and designs, so it's simple to select one that matches your clothing. Also, unlike conventional hair ties, they are soft on your hair and won't break or damage it.

5. Overalls: A playful and exciting addition to any wardrobe is overalls. They come in a wide range of designs, from traditional denim to vibrant corduroy. To update this 90s trend, wear them with a crop top or a turtleneck and you are set to go.

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Khusboo, Co- Founder of The Little Black Bow, says, "In the '90s the bucket hat sat atop a slightly awkward teenager, exaggerating the gawkiness that comes along with adolescence. And here it is now mostly on adult heads way past adolescence making all the outfits it's paired with slightly softer but also cooler as a side of awkwardness along with confidence is very charming. That's possibly the most amazing thing about comebacks. Not always but often they take something unassuming and make it iconic. The slip dress was always iconic and a 90's staple but it's now versatile as it's no longer just one gender specific. It adorns fuller bodies, it's worn with sneakers and baseball socks. Worn with quirky jackets and washed blazers and it's now worn everywhere not just on hot dates and evenings."

She added, "The cargo pants even came back high-waisted like a phoenix rising from the ashes but stronger. They came back with bell bottom style and cut straight and slouchy Korean style. The Varsity Jacket. If you're into classics it probably never left your wardrobe but over the last few years if you wore it outside of uni or a sports club you didn't probably get the validation you deserved for wearing it. It's never been cuter though. In its K - Pop colours, sequins, and classic black and white but in so many other fabrics besides leather and wool. It's got flowers and slogans, laser-cut leather appliqué in neon, patchwork, and Indian prints. It's hard for me to stop gushing about this one. It's just amazing to me how you can dress everything up or down with this piece of clothing."

