Rihanna's see-through black gown sizzles maternity fashion at Oscars after-party

It is no secret that Barbadian pop and rhythm-and-blues (R&B) singer, Rihanna, is comfortable in her own skin be it in her songs or at the 94th Academy Awards where she glamorously flaunted her baby bump at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's star-studded Oscars after-party, in a belly baring black floor-length Valentino outfit that sizzled maternity fashion. The party was hosted at the controversial Chateau Marmont hotel which hospitality union workers have reportedly been boycotting due to allegations of employee mistreatment by Rihanna stole the spotlight by grabbing eyeballs and making jaws drop over her sultry look that showcased her blossoming baby bump.

The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, show Rihanna in attendance despite not being nominated for an Oscar. The pictures feature the diva putting her sartorial foot forward in a black organza turtleneck gown that came with a bustier and ended in a long organza skirt that sported sequin embroidery all-over.

It was specially designed for her by Italian fashion designer and creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli. The sheer black gown with its bandeau-baring top and sequined skirt came with voluminous organza sleeves under which Rihanna wore a pair of bedazzling black opera gloves that were visible through the mesh fabric of her maternity wear.

Completing her attire with a pair of white sneaker, Rihanna left her luscious silky tresses open down her back in a unique zig-zag parting style that was reminiscent of the '90s. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, American fashion designer and stylist and the deputy creative director of her fashion house ‘Fenty’, Rihanna accessorised her look with a pair of black-and-white statement earrings and the fashion police could not keep calm.

Sharing her take on maternity fashion in an interview with Refinery29 in February this year, Rihanna had said, “Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that shit. So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.”

Rihanna is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.