Riteish Deshmukh, in a blue checkered suit, is making it worth the stare

Riteish Deshmukh just dropped a fresh set of pictures from one of his recent fashion photoshoots and set major goals of formal fashion for menswear. The actor's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to steal our hearts but on Tuesday, he drove our midweek blues away, quite literally. In a blue checkered suit, Riteish posed for the cameras and made his Instagram family drool, all the while making it worth the stare.

Riteish can ace any look when it comes to fashion. Be it decking up for a formal event or styling himself for an ethnic occasion, the actor keeps setting fashion goals higher for us to conquer. Riteish's Instagram profile is replete with pictures from his fashion photoshoots and each one of them manages to make us go weak in the knees. Also, let's face it, it is always better with a dog, and hence, Riteish posed for this paw-some picture with his furry friend. (Instagram/@riteishd)

For the recent pictures, Riteish played muse to fashion designer Karrtik Dhingra and picked a formal ensemble. Riteish decked up in a grey turtleneck tee shirt and added a layer of soft blue jacket. He teamed his look with a blue checkered suit from the shelves of fashion designer and added a pair of formal trousers of the same print. (Instagram/@riteishd)

However, Riteish knows how to give a twist to his fashion, as well. What looked absolutely formal was added with a pair of classic white sneakers for a more dapper effect. Fashion lovers are scurrying to take notes of this, we are sure. (Instagram/@riteishd)

Styled by the fashion stylist house Who Wore What When, Riteish gave his attire a dpper effect with his hair styled in spikes for a wet gel look. In an indoor setup, Riteish posed for the pictures and put fashion police on immediate alert. (Instagram/@riteishd)

