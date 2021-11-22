Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'felt cute' in this red co-ord set. Pics inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended the International Film Festival of India, in Goa, with the makers of the famous web-series The Family Man. Samantha who played the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission, garnered a lot of appreciation for the portrayal of the role. Samantha, however, is making us drool for a different reason, now. The actor stunned Goa in a gorgeous attire which she decked up in, for attending the film festival in Goa.

Samantha also did a fashion photoshoot, before making a public appearance in the film festival. A few of the pictures from the photoshoot made their way on her Instagram profile and they are making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Samantha, for the photoshoot, played muse to the fashion designer Krésha Bajaj and picked a co-ord set from the designer's wardrobe.

The set consists of a red blouse with a midriff-baring neckline, covered in transparent red net. The full sleeved blouse is intricately embroidered in maroon and silver resham threads. Samantha paired it with a red satin skirt with a thigh-high slit in one side. She complemented her attire with a red embroidered dupatta on one side. "Red magic," Samantha captioned her picture:

In another set of pictures, Samantha gave us a glimpse of her complete attire. For footwear, she opted for classic maroon stilettoes. She accessorised her look in minimal diamond ear studs. Take a look:

Styled by fashion stylist Preetham Jukalker, Samantha wore her shoulder-length coloured tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders with a middle part. Assisted by hair stylist Koduru Amarnath and makeup artist Sadhna Singh, Samantha opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. She decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick.

