Samantha Ruth Prabhu is drooling on 'this outfit.' So are we
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is drooling on 'this outfit.' So are we(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 10:46 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making our weekend better. The actor, kickstarted the weekend on a high note in an amelia set and we are not done staring at her in admiration, as of yet. On Saturday, the actor dropped multiple snippets from one of her fashion photoshoots and we are smitten.

For Saturday, Samantha played muse to the fashion designer house Love Late20's and decked up in a black amelia set from their wardrobe. The co-ord set consisted of a cropped black blouse with collars and ruffled sleeves. The top came with a tie-up detail in the back and a gold chain in the front, and also on the waist. The attire was further teamed with a high-waisted multi-pleated skirt in black.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is THE boss lady in elegant powersuit, pics go viral

In one of the pictures, Samantha can be seen showing off her back details of her attire. In another picture, she posed like a diva and let her look do all the talking. "Isssa beauty this outfit," wrote Samantha. Take a look at her pictures here:

RELATED STORIES

In no time, Samantha's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. Samantha's colleague from the Tamil film industry, Vimala Raman summed up her appreciation for Samantha's look in this word - "Hot," and dropped multiple fire and heart-eyed emoticons. Samyuktha Hedge commented, "You look fab" and dropped heart emoticons.

Samantha accessorised her look for the day in statement gold earrings from the house of Misho Designs. For footwear, Samantha opted for classic black stilettoes.

Assisted by makeup artist Pinky Lohar, Samantha opted for a minimal makeup look. She decked up in soft maroon eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Samantha wore her shoulder-length tresses in a clean bun with a middle part as she posed for the pictures.


