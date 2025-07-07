Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘perfection’ in red saree and corset blouse as she takes over the US with desi glamour

Samantha Ruth Prabhu travelled to the United States of America recently to attend an event in Detroit, Michigan. The actor took over the US with desi glamour, dressed in an ensemble designed by her good friend Kresha Bajaj. Let's decode her look: Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the 2025 edition of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) in a red saree. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzles in a red saree

Sharing the pictures of her dazzling look, Samantha wrote in the caption, “Last evening.” While the saree is by Kresha Baja's eponymous label, her hair and makeup are done by Kanwal Batool, who also styled Diljit Dosanjh during his debut Met Gala appearance. The ensemble is a fun play on the traditional six yards, and can be a great inspiration for your bridesmaid look or for a newlywed bride to wear at a family function.

Decoding Samantha's outfit

The chiffon saree comes in a burnt red shade and features dazzling gemstone tassels adorned on the borders. Samantha wore the saree by draping the pleats on the side, forming tiers on the front, and letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

She paired the six yards of modern elegance with a red corset blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, broad shoulder straps, front button closures, a fitted silhouette hugging her curves, and a corseted bodice. The intricate embroidery done with silver and black beads to form floral designs added a feminine charm to the look.

Samantha accessorised the ensemble with a gold tennis bracelet, gold statement earrings, and strappy high heels. With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with blowout, soft waves, she chose black winged eyeliner, gold shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy pink lips, and soft contouring for the glam.

Meanwhile, Samantha was in the US for the 2025 edition of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Also starring Varun Dhawan, it was directed by Raj & DK. The show is an Indian spin-off of the American television series Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.