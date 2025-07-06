How India took spotlight at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Paris show: Madras checks, snakes & ladders runway, AR Rahman music

India is having a major fashion moment. With its rich cultural heritage, deep-rooted craftsmanship, and a rapidly expanding class of luxury-savvy consumers, the country is fast emerging as fashion's most exciting new frontier. And Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director, just cemented that idea with a stunning, India-inspired Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. (Also read: Louis Vuitton turns India’s iconic auto-rickshaw into luxury handbag; internet says ‘waiting for Chandni Chowk version’ ) India takes center stage in Pharrell's stunning LV Spring/Summer 2026 Paris show. (REUTERS)

How Pharrell’s Paris show became a tribute to India

Staged outside the iconic Pompidou Centre, the show felt like a cinematic dream, with a gospel choir, golden light, and a starry front row included. But beneath the spectacle was a heartfelt tribute to India, one that skipped clichés and celebrated the country through rich textures, thoughtful research, and Pharrell’s signature LV flair.

Inspired by the ancient Indian game of Snakes and Ladders, the runway was transformed into a giant terracotta-toned board. An ode to the ancient Indian game that reflects life's ups, downs, and lessons learned.

How Bijoy Jain brings Indian craft to Paris

The man behind this visual marvel was none other than renowned Indian architect Bijoy Jain, founder of Studio Mumbai. Known for his earthy, meditative style, Jain's team handcrafted pieces in Mumbai using traditional techniques like weaving and natural pigments, then shipped them to Paris, creating a set that felt raw, rooted, and reverent.

The clothes followed suit. If Pharrell's earlier collections for Louis Vuitton were heavy on streetwear flash, this one leaned into softness, soul, and storytelling. Before the show, he and his team travelled through New Delhi, Mumbai, and Jodhpur, meeting artisans, soaking in colour palettes, and immersing themselves in India's rich visual vocabulary.

Indian craft, colours and culture on the runway

There were no literal sarees or sherwanis on the runway. Instead, India's spirit came alive through colour, texture, and intricate detail. From turmeric yellows and spice-toned browns to deep indigos, each look carried a whisper of the subcontinent. The nods were subtle but spot-on: elephant-print bags, palm tree embroidery, embellished hoodies channelling royal energy, and paduka-style sandals.

Crocodile bombers and glittering hoods turned up the volume, Pharrell-style. One model rolled a translucent purple LV trunk across the runway as Voices of Fire performed tracks by AR Rahman, a nod to India's musical brilliance.

This wasn't just a fashion show; it was a love letter. One that treated India not as a passing trend or exotic muse but as a creative powerhouse and a global style leader. And if Pharrell's vision is any indication, India isn't just influencing fashion's future; it is the future.