Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore thigh-slit black dress to celebrate Christmas: Here's a look at actor's post

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu ringed in the Christmas 2021 celebrations like many other celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and more, on December 25. The Family Man star also wished her fans Merry Christmas by sharing a happy picture of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree while making a heart symbol with her hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha slipped into a chic black dress for the Christmas celebrations on Saturday, December 25. She posed in front of a Christmas tree wearing the ensemble featuring a halter neckline, bare back detail, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a risqué thigh-high side slit. See her post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha captioned the post, "Merry Christmas [black heart emoji]." She styled the dress with simple rings, dainty earrings, and side-parted messy open tresses. Minimal make-up, nude lip shade and glowing skin concluded the glam picks.

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fierce look in black bralette-skirt set has us swooning

Additionally, her ensemble is a perfect pick for this holiday season. You can wear it to New Year's Eve bash with your friends and make a head-turning statement. Just add a trench coat, minimal accessories, and bold red lip shade to style the ensemble, or take tips from Samantha.

Earlier, Samantha had talked about her appearance in the item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa The Rise. The star revealed that though she has played many different roles in her career, it was tough to portray a 'sexy' avatar.

Take a look at her post:

The actor posted a still from the music video with the caption, "I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too...I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up...but being sexy is next level hard work...phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Samantha is set to work in Philip John's film, Arrangements of Love. She also has Vignesh Shivan's Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.