Sameera Reddy recycles wedding saree after 8 years and rocks it: Saba Ali Khan and Gauahar Khan are impressed

Actor Sameera Reddy is a mental health and body positivity champion on Instagram. The star believes in being her authentic self and even motivates her followers to do the same by dropping inspiring videos. On Monday evening, the star dropped a different kind of inspiration for her followers, and it is all about recycling old clothes to create new looks. Recently, the star attended wedding festivities wearing her wedding saree after eight years. Yes, you read that right.

We have all heard stories of how brides crib about not getting a chance to wear their wedding lehengas or sarees because people often shame them for repeating the outfit. Long story short, more often than not, after weddings, the lehenga or saree is packed away and left to become a memory of the past. However, Sameera's new post motivated brides to recycle their wedding look without inhibitions.

Sameera took to Instagram on Monday to share a collage that showed the star wearing the saree on her wedding day and most recently for attending someone else's wedding with her husband, Akshai Varde. She captioned the post, "I wore my wedding saree after 8 years and it felt so amazing #wedding #feels with @mr.vardenchi @houseofneetalulla."

Sameera wore a grey and gold brocade silk saree for her wedding. It is from the House of Neeta Lulla.

The first photo shows Sameera's bridal look. She wore the saree in traditional draping style and teamed it with a mustard yellow blouse with brocade embroidery on the sleeves and a red brocade dupatta placed on the other shoulder. She cinched the dupatta and the saree with a matching fabric belt.

Sameera tied her locks in a side-parted bun and accessorised it with white gajras. She wore a gold choker, ornate gold necklace, a traditional nath, red and white bangles, a dainty mundavalya and matching earrings.

The second photo shows Sameera in the same saree. This time, she transformed it into a trendy wedding guest look. She teamed brocade saree with a sleeveless blouse, a dainty necklace, matching bracelets, and earrings. In the end, simple dewy glam, berry-toned lip shade, and a centre-parted half updo rounded it all off.

Sameera's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Gauahar Khan and Saba Pataudi wre among a few of the star's followers who complimented her.

