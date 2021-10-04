Sameera Reddy's reply to fan who targeted her for promoting body positivity is self-love lesson we need

Bollywood actor and body positivity champion Sameera Reddy unequivocally promotes staying fit and healthy while loving our bodies. The actor is actively trying to change the conversation around fitness and mental health. Today, she talked about how the definition of body and fitness varies for everyone after a follower questioned her for trying to lose weight even when she feels confident about her body.

Sameera took to Instagram on Monday to post a screenshot of a follower's comment on one of her posts. The person had targeted the actor by asking her, "Just a question, if you were so confident of your body, why are you working out so much to lose weight?"

Replying to the comment, the 42-year-old actor opened about how the definition of the body varies for everyone. She stressed the importance of allowing acceptance and goals to go hand in hand. Sameera wrote, "Everyone has their own definition of body; and we can't judge it. Acceptance and Goals go hand in hand. Whatever the goal may be. The #bodypositivity movement focuses on the uniqueness of every shape & size. To uplift, to empower and to inspire. Whatever your choices may be #barewithsam #imperfectlyperfect #mondaymusings #comment4comment."

Take a look at her post:

Her reply to the follower is the lesson on self-love we needed today. When we talk about fitness and staying healthy, it is vital to allow your body to go through changes and fully accept them. This is how we can truly appreciate our bodies.

Sameera often talks about forgiving and loving our bodies and encourages her followers to do the same. Recently, she shared a video featuring daily body affirmations. She said that these affirmations have "the power to change your subconscious mind and that's how you program your body to manifest your wishes."

Watch her video:

Sameera's posts always act as the dose of positivity we need to motivate ourselves. What do you think?

