Sanjana Sanghi, in a red lehenga, is making us drool 'blissfully and peacefully'

Sanjana Sanghi is making her Instagram family dream. The actor shared a fresh set of pictures from one of her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile, and since then, her fans have been drooling on her look. In a red and yellow lehenga, Sanjana Sanghi posed and looked right out of a fairytale.

We absolutely love Sanjana Sanghi's sense of fashion. The actor can do it all when it comes to decking up in fashionable attires – be it the traditional six yards of grace or a comfortable Western casual outfit for a day out with friends. Sanjana always ensures to put her sartorial foot forward and blends comfort, style and sass in her attires.

For the photoshoot, Sanjana played muse to the fashion designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil and chose a traditional ensemble from their wardrobe. The lehenga is from the designer's Rajkumari collection and it stays true to its name – it does make Sanjana look like one.

The midriff-baring blouse is designed with multi-layered frills in a V-shared neckline. The blouse is further teamed with a long flowy skirt in multicoloured prints. " Dreaming, blissfully and peacefully," Sanjana captioned her pictures with these words. Take a look:

Sanjana accessorised her look in a green and white choker from the house of Amaris y Prerna Rajpal. In an indoor setup with a multicoloured wall in the backdrop, Sanjana posed for multiple pictures. In one of the pictures, Sanjana can be seen showing o0ff her attire. In the other picture, which is a close-up of her face, Sanjana can be seen looking directly at the camera.

Styled by fashion stylist Hoorvi J Valaya, Sanjana left her long tresses open in waves behind her shoulders with a middle part. For this photoshoot, Sanjana opted for a minimal makeup look. She decked up in soft pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of dark pink lipstick.

