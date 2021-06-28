Sanjana Sanghi shows how to elevate airport look in Twill jacket, cropped pants

As weekend trips and summer getaways are back in full swing, we are back to taking sartorial inspirations for airport looks or what we wear on the way to our destinations as importantly as what we decide to wear there and Sanjana Sanghi is all for sorting our fashion woes this Monday. With the lockdown lifting and oodles of travel ahead of us, the Dil Bechara star laid fashion cues for jet-setters on how to look stylish while travelling and take travel attire to new heights in an eye-catching lemon Twill jacket and a pair of similar hue Twill cropped trousers.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva flooded the Internet with a slew of her sizzling pictures as she stunned in glamorous ensemble that looks not only easy to wear but also easy to put together as one strolls through the airport. The pictures featured the diva donning a full sleeves belted Twill jacket with patch pocket and teamed it with a pair of Twill cropped trousers.

Twill is a fabric that is soft, more durable and drapes easier as well which makes it perfect for summer getaways. The popular weave stands out for its distinctive diagonal ribbed texture which adds comfort in style to those braving the summer heat.

Completing her attire with a pair of white heels, Sanjana rocked a voluminous hairdo with wavy soft curls. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, the actor amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Letting the radiant attire talk for itself, Sanjana opted to ditch accessories for the comfy look. She captioned the pictures, “Stages of the day (sic).”

The Limon Set is credited to streetwear label Smoke Wear’s collaboration with Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna's RTW label Lovebirds. The Twill jacket and trousers originally costs ₹31,000 on Smoke Wear’s designer website that boasts of gender fluid, edgy, bold and monochromatic prints balanced out with solid wardrobe staples.

Sanjana Sanghi's Twill jacket and trousers from Smoke Wear (smokewear.in)

Sanjana Sanghi was styled by the celebrity fashion stylists and creative directors at Who Wore What When.

