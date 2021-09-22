Sanya Malhotra or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the 1 lakh anarkali better?

Anarkali's have always been a celebrity favourite. Don't believe us? Just take a look at Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra's latest ad shoot, for which she slipped into a golden yellow embroidered anarkali set. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the same ethereal suit for a shoot a few months ago. This fashion coincidence is giving us major style goals.

Whenever there is a reigning trend in the fashion industry, celebrity looks often tend to overlap with each other. And recently, we found Kareena Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra in a similar situation. Sanya resurrected Kareena's stellar golden yellow anarkali look for a photoshoot recently, and it reminded us of Bebo's ad shoot with Anil Kapoor.

Take a look at both their photos:

The embroidered georgette suit set, adorned with intricate threadwork, mirrors, sequins, and shells, features a deep V neckline with a front slit and long sleeves. The scalloped hemline and flowy silhouette paired with flared pants added to the dreamy vibe of the ensemble. It is from the shelves of designer Ridhi Mehra's label and is available on their website for ₹1,48,000.

The Mehry Anarkali. (ridhimehra.com)

Sanya wore the heavily embroidered anarkali with a vintage gold choker necklace adorned with pearl details. She teamed the necklace with statement matching earrings, a gold nose ring, and rings. The actor tied her wild curly locks in a messy low ponytail.

Sanya's glam included soft pink lip shade, subtle pink eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and glowing skin.

As for Kareena, she styled the anarkali suit set a bit differently than Sanya. She teamed it with an embroidered net dupatta, which she draped on her shoulder.

The mother-of-two chose a choker necklace, matching earrings and rings to accessorise the traditional ensemble. Kareena tied her locks in a sleek ponytail to add a chic and elegant touch.

Dewy make-up, matte lip shade, smoky eye shadow, sleek winged eyeliner, blush on the cheeks, sharp contour, mascara on the lashes, and well-defined eyebrows rounded off the glam.

Who do you think wore the ensemble better? Well, we think that both the women looked absolutely stunning.

