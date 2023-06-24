Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon's casual looks prove that minimalistic is the new summer chic. All pics, videos inside

Slay the summer-style game with Bollywood beauties Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon! These stunning divas are here to inspire you with their latest fashionable outfits from an outing in Mumbai. Sara is known for her cool and comfortable fashion choices, while Kriti often rocks a chic combination of shirts and denims. During their recent appearances, Kriti opted for a trendy look with denim shorts and a spaghetti top, while Sara embraced a relaxed vibe with her all-black ensemble. Both actresses kept their fashion minimalistic, adding a touch of glamour with striking accessories. They completed their looks with a fresh-faced, no-makeup appearance. Scroll through to catch a glimpse of their stylish snippets from the outing. (Also read: Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor stuns in a black dress during their date in Dubai, clicks picture with fan )

Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon's off-duty looks for summer

Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon opt for no-makeup look and comfy fits.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When it comes to summer fashion, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon certainly know how to strike the perfect balance between comfort and style, as evident from their recent outings in Mumbai. These two actresses have a knack for choosing versatile separates that can be worn across seasons. They prioritize a fuss-free approach to dressing and have often been seen sporting relaxed dresses, oversized sweat sets, and comfortable athleisure outfits. On this particular occasion, Kriti opted for a tank top and shorts, while Sara went for a cropped tee paired with lounge trousers. Take a look at their effortlessly chic ensembles below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara Ali Khan is known for her love of black, and it was evident in her recent look. The actress wore a cropped black t-shirt with half sleeves and a V-neckline. She paired it with loose-fitting black lounge trousers that had a flared silhouette. For accessories, Sara chose a trendy sling bag with a white and black abstract print, along with a pair of black flip-flops. With a watch adorning one hand and a cup of coffee in the other, Sara effortlessly embodies a casual look. She kept her hair in a low ponytail and completed her look with a touch of red-tinted lips and mascara on her lashes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Kriti opted for a light yellow spaghetti top, which she paired with blue denim shorts and a grey jacket. She accessorized her outfit with a stylish pair of sneakers, complementing her sporty look. Kriti kept her shoulder-length hair straight and let it fall in a side partition. With nude lipstick, mascara-coated eyelashes, and a touch of blush, she completed her look with fresh and natural makeup.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter