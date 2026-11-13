Sara Ali Khan channels Princess Jasmine in shimmering powder blue halter-neck kurta and flowing harem pants: Here's how to recreate the look

Powder blue is having a moment, thanks to Sara Ali Khan who is serving fresh ethnic fashion inspiration. Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram on November 12 to share latest pictures of the actor, who channelled Princess Jasmine vibes in a powder-blue halter-neck outfit. Let's decode her ensemble and pick up some style notes. (Also read: Sharvari serves double dose of glamour as she turns showstopper for Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla in disco-inspired dress and dramatic red ethnic look )

Sara Ali Khan stuns in powder blue ethnic look Moving away from conventional festive silhouettes, Sara opted for a fluid, two-piece Indo-western ensemble from couture designer Faraz Manan’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

The highlight was a sleeveless, high-neck halter kurta in a beautiful ice-blue hue, adorned with shimmering silver micro-sequins and delicate beadwork. Intricate floral and paisley motifs in blush-peach and antique gold added depth and warmth to the otherwise cool-toned palette. The curved hemline and front slit further enhanced its contemporary appeal.

She paired the embellished kurta with voluminous, pleated harem-style dhoti pants in matching fabric. The relaxed silhouette added movement and fluidity to the ensemble, creating an interesting contrast against the fitted halter neckline. The coordinated separates brought together traditional Indian aesthetics and modern couture sensibilities without making the outfit look overly elaborate.