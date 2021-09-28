Sara Ali Khan in sarees: Traditional and quirk, a match made in heaven

Sarees can never go wrong, at least when Sara Ali Khan drapes herself into one. Usually, the six yards of grace brings with it the Indian traditional charm, but when it comes to Sara, we can always expect a little bit of quirk and fun added to it. That’s exactly what the Coolie No. 1 actor did when she chose to wear a pink printed saree for the Global Citizen Event live in Mumbai.

For the Global Citizen Event, Sara chose a custom-made pink saree replete with witty taglines and 54 unique truck art printed motif. While her pallu read the infamous dialogue “Mere paas maa hai,” the rest of the saree was adorned with trucks, squirrels, and quirky patterns. The saree was a riot of colours – reflecting Sara’s fun personality.

The saree, which stole the show quite aptly, was designed by designer house Madhurya Creations and styled by Amy Patel. Sara opted for a pink satin sleeveless blouse with latkans attached to the back tie detail. Keeping her make-up minimal, she added a blue bindi and complemented her attire with traditional silver jhumkas.

The blend of tradition and quirk sits perfectly on her look. Here is a look at the attire:

Sara knows how to hit the right chord with sarees with a dash of difference. So, inspired by her latest look in one, we decided to curate our favourite looks of the actor where she went traditional but in her own way.

For a magazine’s cover shoot, Sara chose a red silk frilled saree. But what stole the show was her blouse. It had a dramatic red and orange frill on one shoulder. In smoky eyes and minimal make-up, Sara looked as ravishing as ever.

For Diwali celebrations, Sara chose a yellow and orange chiffon silk saree and paired it with a long-sleeved pink blouse. The actress left her tresses open and posed for the camera.

This look is from her film Simmba with Ranveer Singh, where Sara wore a neon and white printed saree and paired it with a netted red blouse.

Who knew a saree can be worn with a thigh-high leg slit and paired with golden churidars? Well, let Sara show you how. For a red carpet appearance, she chose this dramatic outfit. The actor accessorised the red saree with a full-sleeve gold embroidered blouse. Designed by fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Sara looked absolutely stunning.

Sara Ali Khan always manages to make us stop and stare at each of her looks. However, with sarees, we can’t stop drooling.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON