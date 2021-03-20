Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear
Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear

The designer most recently shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan actor dressed as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's pictures in stunning Manish Malhotra outfits for his latest collection Nooraniyat have been doing rounds of the internet since several days and we simply can't get enough. Most recently Bollywood's favourite designer took to his personal and brand's social media handles to share images of the Kedarnath actor looking absolutely stunning in bridalwear, as well as other pieces from his collection. The designer most recently shared pictures of the Love Aaj Kal actor dressed in a deep red heavily embellished sherwani and matching lehenga and Sara can be seen traipsing around the picturesque and palatial exteriors of the Leela Palace in Jaipur in the couture fashion film that the designer showcased his collection through.

Another post features Sara as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga with the caption, "Sara Ali Khan is an incarnation of a graceful bride portraying an ethereal Nooraniyat joy." The lehenga is paired with a tulle sea green dupatta and heavy polki jewellery with jade coloured stones to complement the ensemble.

Another post in which the Coolie No 1 actor is wearing a midnight blue lehenga and matching sherwani, noth heavily embellished with zardozi, gota, sequins, and worn with a plain midnight blue bustier inside. Sara acceroized her look with minimal rings and a big nath. The photo was captioned, "Sara Ali Khan is a paradisal dream engulfed in the Nooraniyat gleam."

Previously the designer had posted pictures of the 25-year-old actor in a black lehenga with heavy zardozi embroidery in both gold and silver, tassles on the bottom of the blouse as well as the sleeves. The dupatta for the ensemble was made of grey tulle and had a heavy black border with embroidery matching the lehenga. The designer introduced the bodice that featured a plunging neckline as the Noor bodice. Sara's look was accesorized with big kadas and a huge maang teeka, the image was captioned, "She walks in beauty, like the starry night, swirling in the glory of the Nooraniyat light. So soft, so calm, so eloquent. Exhibiting the craft of every element."

On the professional front, Sara will next be seen alongside Dhanushya and Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.

