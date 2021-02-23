IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sara Ali Khan prefers salwar kameez from Sarojini over brands she can't afford
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan prefers salwar kameez from Sarojini over brands she can't afford

Sara Ali Khan in a recent interview shared how her sense of self had nothing to do with her looks. The Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 star went on to add that she is a 'simple, desi girl at heart'.
READ FULL STORY
By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:23 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most relatable Bollywood star kids, he is funny and goofy, and the 25-year-old Coolie No 1 actor does not take herself too seriously, which is quite refreshing. The Love Aaj Kal actor recently graced the cover of a magazine and looked absolutely gorgeous in the high octane fashion shoot. However, in the interview, the Kedarnath star and daughter to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh opened up that she prefers her salwar kameez from Sarojini Nagar and jootis as opposed to brands that cost more than her monthly income. In the interview with Elle, Sara shared what makes her relatable, saying, "I am truly a simple, desi girl at heart. Maybe that's what people relate with. I don't like spending a lot of money. I am not brand conscious at all. I am happy in my salwar kameez from Sarojini Nagar and jootis than in brands that cost more than my monthly income."




Talking about how she wasn't image conscious, Sara said, "I was a large girl while growing up, so somehow I developed a sense of self that has nothing to do with the way I looked and how I was perceived. I was happy within; I didn't care if people saw me as fat or thin. I never measured myself like that."

In the interview Sara also divulged how she never saw herself as a celebrity, saying, “I’ve never looked at myself as a celebrity. In fact, I do not like the word ‘star’. This elevation of people in my profession to a non-human status is not something I relate to.”


Sara also opened up about her relationship with her father and brother in the interview. Talking about a trip she took with her father to Italy, she shared, "I remember this vacation with him in Italy, which was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays – this is something my father and I really, really enjoy. We both are history nerds, and we laugh about the fact that we discuss Hitler and Stalin more than films and Bollywood.”

About her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara said how she and him were mirrors, sharing, “My brother, for instance, is my mirror more than anyone else. Whether I was a fat child at Columbia University or I am a decently-shaped woman doing dance numbers with Varun Dhawan, he doesn’t care.” She went on to share how the brother-sister duo spent a lot of time together thanks to the lockdown and now even have similar interests and common friends.

On the professional front, Sara will next be seen alongside Dhanushya and Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan prefers salwar kameez from Sarojini over brands she can't afford

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan in a recent interview shared how her sense of self had nothing to do with her looks. The Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 star went on to add that she is a 'simple, desi girl at heart'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch(Instagram/masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch(Instagram/masabagupta)
fashion

Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • Watch: Masaba Gupta spills the beans on her homemade skincare routine that she follows ‘first thing in the morning’ for skin brightening and awakening. Read benefits of the beauty tip inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
fashion

Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Tandav actor Gauahar Khan recently hosted a live event in Kanpur and satisfied sartorial sensibilities in a wine-coloured block-printed lehenga and grey high neck blouse and we are totally in love with this cross-cultural silhouette
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Dia Mirza had a policy of no waste by recycling all the material used for her wedding.
Actor Dia Mirza had a policy of no waste by recycling all the material used for her wedding.
fashion

Give weddings an eco-friendly touch

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Sustainable and plastic-free was the brief for actor Dia Mirza’s wedding, which took place recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra lays perfect example of how to be your own sunshine as she dolls up to shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4 in a 31,500 yellow bold shoulder gown by Neetu Rohra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit(Instagram/bipashabasu)
Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit(Instagram/bipashabasu)
fashion

Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu paints the Internet multicolour with love as she enjoys an exotic getaway in the Maldives with Karan Singh Grover, shares pictures in bright pastel print swimsuit and matching shrug
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar on casual day out with family(Instagram/nehakakkar)
Neha Kakkar on casual day out with family(Instagram/nehakakkar)
fashion

Neha Kakkar's summer dress worth 999 is perfect for a casual day out

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • For an outing with her siblings, Neha Kakkar donned an extremely comfy and chic floral print dress. She teamed it with a cross-body sling bag and matching sneakers. Her outfit is perfect for the summer season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor in all-pink look(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor in all-pink look(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor shows how to mix athleisure with femininity in all-pink cargos

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • For an impromptu photo shoot, Shanaya Kapoor opted to wear an all-pink cargo hoodie and sweat pants worth 20k and show us the right way to mix athleisure with chic vibes. We are taking notes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree(Instagram/radhikamadan)
Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree(Instagram/radhikamadan)
fashion

Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:12 PM IST
  • Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan sets the Internet on fire with her hotness quotient in Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin saree at Dadasahab Phalke Awards | Check stunning pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in saree(Instagram/ norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in saree(Instagram/ norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi is the epitome of royalty in green saree at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi walked the red carpet at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2021 in a beautiful sage green saree and made our jaws touch the floor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza at her mehendi ceremony(Instagram/theiatekchandaney)
Dia Mirza at her mehendi ceremony(Instagram/theiatekchandaney)
fashion

Dia Mirza wore a yellow classic suit for her mehendi, brides-to-be take note

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Pictures from Dia Mirza's mehendi function recently landed on the internet and went viral. The actor looked breathtaking in her classic yellow suit which she teamed with floral jewellery for the function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
fashion

This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • Mira Rajput Kapoor is back from her best friend’s wedding and after all those ‘late nights, less sleep, dal makhani and lots of dancing’, this is the DIY organic face pack that she opts for her skincare and credits for her ‘quick fix glow’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani in black lehenga(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
Kiara Advani in black lehenga(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
fashion

Kiara Advani made our hearts skip a beat in 2 lakh black sequined lehenga

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • For a recent event, the Kabir Singh actor, Kiara Advani stepped on the red carpet wearing a black sequined lehenga-choli sans dupatta and looked absolutely breathtaking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana(Instagram)
Himanshi Khurana(Instagram)
fashion

Surma Bole: Himanshi Khurana channels Arab princess vibes in latest song

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:36 PM IST
We all know her as the sultry, green eyed contestant from Bigg Boss, and now Himanshi Khurana is making waves with her latest song, Surma Bole, which was released on YouTube by the makers on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kourtney Kardashian(Instagram)
Kourtney Kardashian(Instagram)
fashion

After Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian shares own lingerie picture

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Kourtney Kardashian may be a little salty that she didn't get an invite to the recent viral photoshoot of her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, but her recent photo is proof she should have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP