Sara Ali Khan mixes denim on denim trend with tone on tone fashion, we are inspired

Denim on denim trend can never go out of style, and Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan just added a new twist to it. The star was recently snapped in Mumbai before a photoshoot for which she mixed the denim-on-denim look with the tone on tone trend. If you are looking to revamp your denim collection, her latest pictures should be your inspiration.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel took to Instagram recently to share Sara's photo from a shoot on Instagram. The actor's pictures from the sets had also made it online recently. Ami captioned the post, "Denim on denim meets tone on tone," as Sara's ensemble mixed two tones of denims effortlessly.

The shirt Sara wore is from the label Fancy Pants, and the flared denims are from Madison. She accessorised the ensemble with bracelets and rings from Tipsy Fly, Azgao, and Inaya. Florian Hurel did Sara's hair and make-up. Scroll ahead to see her OOTD:

Sara's look featured a collared denim button-down shirt with full sleeves, which she rolled up to give an effortless vibe. The dark denim blouse came with pockets and patchwork in a lighter blue shade. The actor wore it with a white tank top featuring scooped neckline.

Sara teamed her top with high waist flared denim pants. They came in dual lighter and darker blue shades. She teamed the ensemble with chunky white lace-up sneakers, bracelets, rings and a metal watch. A light blue nail paint added a chic touch to her ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sara left her locks open in a middle parting to style the ensemble. Shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin completed Sara's beauty picks with the outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1 last year. Starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 was released digitally. Sara has Atrangi Re in the pipeline currently. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re features Sara in a double role. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

