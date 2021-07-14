Sara Ali Khan quirky crocodile print pajama set is a summer must-have at 3k

Sara Ali Khan is one Bollywood actor who knows just how to be simple and elegant as well as she knows how to be fun and eccentric, and her wardrobe seems to follow suit. The Kedarnath actor who is often spotted in her all-time favourite white chikankari and cotton suits in her personal time is almost proportionately spotted in bright and neon hued ensembles on screen and also often off it.

Sara was most recently spotted making gloomy monsoon days in Mumbai brighter as she made her way flashing her bright smile at the paparazzi in an even brighter ensemble. Possibly on the way to fulfilling professional commitments, the Coolie No 1 actor was clicked in a yellow coloured flowing short kaftan top that had a drawstring to cinch the fabric around her tiny waist. The yellow toptaan (short kaftaan) features cartoon like crocodiles all over it in bright green, Sara wore this with matching loose pyjamas. Sara wore the Agar Magar Chill Jams - Soft Cotton Pyjama Set from the brand Phutari for an ad she recently shot from her home for an OTT platform. The Agar Magar Chill Jams are priced at ₹3,000 on the brand's website and are not only super cute but also super affordable.

Sara Ali Khan (Phutari)

Sara sported minimal make-up with her lounging at home look, sporting clean skin and subtle make-up to give herself a nude, dewy look. The Love Aaj Kal actor had her hair up in a half pony tail with the rest of it flowing behind her. In the video Sara shared her favourite movies to watch on the OTT and also shared how all her friends always tell her that she reminds them of Phoebe, the character portrayed by Lisa Kudrow in FRIENDS. She quipped, "I wonder why..."

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.

