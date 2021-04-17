Sara Ali Khan beats summer heat in old denim shorts as she flies to the Maldives

For Sara Ali Khan, it seems like the holidays are just not ending, and the Love Aaj Kal actor is making the most of the summer, flitting from one holiday destination to another. The 25-year-old actor was recently in Kashmir with mother Amrita Singh and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, where she enjoyed the snowy peaks and powdery slopes, warming herself up by the fire and heated pool in the freezing weather. And now, the Kedarnath actor is switching it up, and heading once again to the favourite destination of all Bollywood celebrities amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Maldives. Sara was spotted at the international airport in Mumbai, trading her sweaters for shorts, as she made her way to catch her flight with mother Amrita Singh. Sara opted for a very relaxed look wearing a white tank top, a white shirt that she left open and she paired this with denim shorts that had the Power Puff Girls drawn and written on it. Sara wore a floral mask as she made her way to get her documentation done, getting clicked by the paparazzi. While Sara's face was masked it didn't appear like she had any make-up on and the Simmba actor had her straight black hair flowing down her back, completing her look with simple embellished slippers.

Sara Ali Khan(Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan(Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh(Varinder Chawla)





Unlike other celebrities, Sara loves to wear her clothes over and over, and she was previously spotted in the Power Puff Girls denim shorts when she was busy promoting Coolie No 1 with co-star Varun Dhawan. Then she had paired her shorts with a white tank top and a coral coloured oversized shirt.





The Maldives is quite a hot favourite celebrity destination ever since the coronavirus pandemic brought travel, both domestic and international, to a standstill, and celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Taapsee Pannu, Tara Sutaria, have flocked to the islands. Most recently Roohi actor Jahnvi Kapoor and Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor also flitted off to the picturesque group of islands. On the professional front, Sara will soon be seen portraying a double role in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, in which she will star alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya.