Sara Ali Khan’s gorgeous six yards of grace is meant to be bookmarked

Sara Ali Khan is slaying it. The actor's sense of sartorial fashion always makes us drool – and she did it again with a set of pictures of herself looking absolutely gorgeous in the six yards of grace. Sara, when not working for the big screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Sara’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and reels featuring herself in pretty attires ranging from casual to ethnic to formals.

Sara always ensures to drop major fashion cues for her Instagram fans with snippets from, her fashion photoshoots. The snippets, which often make their way on her social media profiles, ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. A day back, Sara ditched causal attires and instead chose to drape the six yards of grace on herself. The actor played muse to fashion designer Manish Malhotra and picked a stunning saree from the shelves of the designer. Sara’s multi-coloured saree came in hues of blue, violet and red. The translucent saree also featured minimal details in multi-coloured rhinestones throughout and near to the borders. Sara’s blouse also stole the show. She teamed the saree with a sleeveless blouse that featured tulle details in turtleneck fashion, held in place by a black belt of sorts. The blouse also featured details in multi-coloured rhinestones. With a violet heart emoticon in the caption, Sara shared the pictures with her Instagram family. Take a look at her pictures here:

Sara further accessorised her look for the day in golden ear studs embedded with white stones. Styled by hair stylist Sanky Evrus, Sara wore her tresses in back-brushed look into a ponytail and left a few strands around her face open. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Sara decked up in violet eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

