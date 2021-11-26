Sara Ali Khan sets Internet ablaze in 7k chanderi kurta, organza dupatta

Gearing up for her upcoming release, Atrangi Re on December 24 where she will be seen starring opposite actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan made jaws drop as she stepped out for a promotional stint in all white ethnic wear. Earlier too, Sara has stunned fans with her penchant for white salwar suits in different designs and embroideries, making it a wardrobe must-have.

Stepping out for the trailer preview event of Atrangi Re, Sara once again sets fashion enthusiasts drooling over her all-white look, this time in a chanderi kurta set and organza dupatta. The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, feature Sara posing alongside director Aanand L Rai and other crew members while slaying the contemporary touch to ethnic wear.

Looking all-things stylish, Sara flaunted the timeless ensemble by donning an off-white chanderi asymmetric kurta that was curated in premium quality cotton-chanderi fabric. The off-white chanderi asymmetric kurta sported a V-neckline and came with full sleeves that featured lace detailing at the placket, sleeves and hem along with radiant organza lace edgings at the hem and sleeve openings.

The kurta also sported an attached mulmul lining. It was teamed with a pair of off-white cotton pants that came with organza lace at the bottom and an elasticated back waist along with a front tie-up.

Sara layered it with a off-white embroidered organza dupatta that sported lace edging and contrast embroidery to enhance the rich look. Completing her attire with a pair of white juttis, Sara left her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with a pair of silver dangler earrings and a set of silver bangles to ace the ethnic vibe. Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Sara amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look and struck elegant poses for the camera.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, The Loom, that boasts of sophisticated, fresh and exciting hand-picked designs that incorporate an element of celebration to strike a perfect balance between subtle and statement. While the chanderi asymmetrical kurta set originally costs ₹4,990 on the designer website, the dupatta is priced at ₹2,690.

Sara Ali Khan's kurta set from The Loom (theloom.in)

Sara Ali Khan's dupatta from The Loom (theloom.in)

Displaying a strong affinity for kurtas are no secret for Coolie No.1 star Sara Ali Khan and her pictures on social media, in an ethereal white chikankari or other ethnic suit are perfect wardrobe inspiration. The diva proves time and again that white needs no season or occasion and a white breathable cotton kurta set is the ultimate fashion fix.

