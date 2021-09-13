Sara Ali Khan sets Maldives on fire in 10k orange and pink reversible bikini

Flaunting her bikini body and setting fans on frenzy, Bollywood heartthrob Sara Ali Khan dropped her latest beach pictures from Maldives vacation withher best friends and our Monday blues have been swept away in a jiffy. Nailing Yoga's lotus pose or Padmasana before a sunset at the Maldives' white sand beach, Sara hooked the fashion police with her hotter-than-the-sun bikini moment in an orange and pink colour blocked reversible swimwear.

Taking to her social media handle, Sara shared a slew of pictures that instantly set the Internet on fire. The pictures feature the diva donning a versatile reversible bikini top in juicy hues with sexy strap details.

The essential beachwear for day came in orange and pink colours with a plunging neckline and tie straps on back for a better fit. Sara paired it with a flattering colour blocked bikini bottom in the same hues that looked sexy, chic and comfortable and will surely be our pool side staple.

Accessorising her look with a pair of tassel earrings and a pair of black heart-shaped sunglasses, Sara pulled back a few hair strands into puff hairstyle as she left the rest open down her back. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Sara amplified the glam quotient by opting for dewy makeup.

Striking sensuous poses as she flaunted washboard abs, Sara captioned the pictures, “Only from the heart can you touch the sky #sunkissed #sunsetlover #sunsetchaser #peace #love #happiness (sic).”

The bikini is credited to Indian fashion designer Reby Kumar’s resort wear label, Guapa, that boasts of fuss free feminine clothing which are versatile with styling and plays with colours and silhouettes to make the quintessential destination outfit for girls. While the bikini top originally cost ₹5,500, the bottom was priced at ₹4,900 on the designer website.

Sara Ali Khan's bikini top from Guapa (guaparesortwear.com)

Sara Ali Khan's bikini bottom from Guapa (guaparesortwear.com)

Sara Ali Khan was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Ami Patel and Ruchika Vyas.

