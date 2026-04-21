Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh have Reddit asking how and why these outfits ever made it out in public

Fashion is often about taking risks, but for the leading ladies of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, a promotional appearance seems to have missed the mark. On April 20, the trio — Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh — stepped out in a series of high-contrast, animal-print, and metallic ensembles that have left the internet, particularly the eagle-eyed Reddit critics, in a state of collective shock. Also read | Reddit says Avneet Kaur's white mini skirt doesn’t feel Wimbledon appropriate

What the actors wore: animals, metallic and mesh

The outfits worn by the stars of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 received criticism on Reddit. (Instagram/ jitendra8088 and bollywoodblisslifestyle)

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The theme for the night appeared to be a chaotic blend of wildlife prints and disco-era glitz, but the execution was widely panned as 'dated' and 'cheap'. Rakul opted for a heavy-handed leopard print ensemble featuring a sequined, gold-toned crop top and a high-waisted floor-length skirt. Her top featured dramatic, ballooning sleeves, creating a silhouette that many felt overwhelmed her frame.

Generally known for her 'regal' aesthetic, Sara went for a futuristic, snake-skin inspired two-piece. The metallic silver set featured a halter-neck top with daring cut-outs and criss-cross straps, paired with a matching thigh-high slit skirt. The fabric's reflective quality was a primary target for online criticism.

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{{^usCountry}} Wamiqa rounded out the trio in a one-shoulder leopard print dress that leaned heavily into a monochromatic black-and-white palette. While slightly more traditional in cut than Sara’s, the high slit and heavy draping added to the group photo's busy visual energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wamiqa rounded out the trio in a one-shoulder leopard print dress that leaned heavily into a monochromatic black-and-white palette. While slightly more traditional in cut than Sara’s, the high slit and heavy draping added to the group photo's busy visual energy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 'Why is that fabric so cheap?' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'Why is that fabric so cheap?' {{/usCountry}}

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The reaction on the r/BollyBlindsNGossip subreddit was merciless. For many, the outfits felt like a throwback to a style of 'flashy' fashion that has long since been retired from the A-list circuit. "Seriously, who dressed them... people are talking more about the outfits than the movie, and that is not a good thing," commented a Redditor, highlighting the distraction these sartorial choices created for the film's promotion.

The critique wasn't just about the style, but the perceived quality of the garments. Comments ranged from calling them the 'Holy tacky trinity' to questioning the choice of fabrics, with one person asking, "Why is that fabric so cheap?"

Perhaps the sharpest feedback was reserved for Sara. Redditors lamented her departure from her typical 'classy' style, with one fan writing, "Sara, why? You have the most naturally classy look of the ‘nepo kids’ and could look like royalty, literally." The consensus was clear: while the stars themselves are stunning, the 'Karol Bagh' vibes of the wardrobe left much to be desired.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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