Sara Tendulkar brings modern glam in little black dress while mom Anjali Tendulkar twins in simple ethnic look. Watch

Sara Tendulkar, the 28-year-old daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently spotted attending an event with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, and the stylish duo served major twinning goals in elegant black ensembles.

Sara Tendulkar and mom Anjali dazzle in elegant black ensembles at recent event. (Instagram)

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While Anjali embraced timeless ethnic charm in a graceful black suit, Sara turned heads in a glamorous little black dress, showcasing two completely different aesthetics, both carried off effortlessly. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits and steal some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Internet says Sara Tendulkar looks like Kiara Advani’s Preeti from Kabir Singh in simple kurta look and no makeup )

Sara Tendulkar rocks chic mini black dress

Sara looked glamorous in a chic little black dress featuring a sleeveless silhouette and elegant ruched detailing around the waist that enhanced the fitted look of the outfit. Keeping her styling sleek and modern, she accessorised with layered gold necklaces, dainty earrings, and strappy heels.

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{{^usCountry}} Her makeup was soft yet radiant, featuring a flawless dewy base, softly blushed cheeks, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and a nude glossy. She left her voluminous, wavy hair open in a middle partition, adding a youthful and polished finish to the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her makeup was soft yet radiant, featuring a flawless dewy base, softly blushed cheeks, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and a nude glossy. She left her voluminous, wavy hair open in a middle partition, adding a youthful and polished finish to the look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What Anjali Tendulkar wore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Anjali Tendulkar wore {{/usCountry}}

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Anjali, meanwhile, embraced timeless ethnic elegance in a sophisticated black embroidered kaftan dress adorned with intricate gold detailing down the centre and on the sleeves. The traditional outfit struck the perfect balance between simplicity and festive charm.

She paired it with delicate gold jewellery and carried a classy black handbag that elevated the ensemble further. Her makeup was fresh and minimal, with a natural glowing base, softly defined eyes, light kajal, rosy cheeks, and a muted pink lip shade. Styled with sleek straight hair left open, Anjali’s look exuded sophistication.

Style notes to take

An all-black outfit always looks classy and elegant for evening events.

Pair black ensembles with gold jewellery for a chic, luxe touch.

Soft glam makeup with dewy skin and nude lips keeps the look polished.

Coordinate through colour instead of wearing matching outfits.

Minimal accessories can elevate even the simplest silhouettes.

Soft waves or sleek straight hair are timeless choices for party looks.

Let one statement detail, like draping or embroidery, stand out.

About Sara Tendulkar

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Born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai, Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and paediatrician Anjali Tendulkar. She completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later pursued higher education in London. Sara’s younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar, is a fast bowler who has represented India at the Under-19 level and is steadily making his mark in cricket.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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