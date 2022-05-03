Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively to Billie Eilish, what inspired the best-dressed Met Gala 2022 looks

Met Gala 2022: The fashion's biggest night saw the biggest names in attendance, dressed to impress. From Blake Lively to Sarah Jessica Parker to Kim Kardashian, few of the attendees took their looks seriously and served us with unforgettable red carpet moments. But what ideas inspired these glamorous ensembles? If you have been wondering the same, we have all the answers for you. Scroll ahead to find out.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker surely knows how to make a statement on the Met Gala red carpet, and she did the same for this year's Gilded Glamour theme. She wore a black and white ballgown with a custom veil embellished with black stones. The Sex And The City star worked with Christopher John Rogers on a striking, thoughtful ensemble that paid homage to an unsung black designer - Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley. Elizabeth Hobbs, a former slave, made history as the first Black female fashion designer in the White House who became the official dressmaker to first lady Mary Todd Lincoln.

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton returned to the Met Gala after 21 years in a maroon gown designed by Joseph Altuzarra. The floor-length dress paid homage to the women of America's past that have impacted and inspired the Former United States Secretary of State. It came embroidered with the names of 60 women Hillary admires along the neckline and hem, including Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and her mother, Dorothy Rodham.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish walked the Met Gala red carpet in a look designed by Gucci's Alessandro Michele. The Happier Than Ever singer wore a custom upcycled Gucci duchesse satin corseted gown with lace underlay, gathered duchesse satin skirt, padded bustle and a tonal duchesse corsage. Her ensemble focused on sustainability while paying homage to the opulent era of the 1920s and goth punk styling. She completed her look with an embroidered choker and a messy updo.

Blake Lively

"Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture." This is what Blake Lively had to say about her Met Gala 2022 red carpet look as she arrived with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Blake hit the red carpet wearing two-toned rose gold and turquoise ombré strapless gown with matching opera gloves by Versace. It was inspired by the Art Deco design and details of New York's most famous landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and Grand Central Station. Even her seven-spiked Tiara was a direct reference to Lady Liberty.

Kim Kardashian

For Kim Kardashian, nothing is more American than Marilyn Monroe, and she incorporated the icon's legacy in her Met Gala look in the most incredible way. Kim wore the infamous glittering gown that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to John F Kennedy (JFK) in 1962. The ensemble holds the record for being the most expensive dress sold at an auction. It was sold at auction in 1999 for USD 1.26 million. Then, in 2016, it hit the block again for USD 4.6 million at Julien's Auctions and was later acquired by Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla took Indian heritage and glamour to the Met Gala red carpet and mixed it with the theme 'Gilded Glamour'. The socialite worked with Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli to create the golden tulle saree and the hand-forged bustier. According to Sabyasachi, Natasha's vision for the Met Gala "was to interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. And they delivered on every aspect." And she perfectly nailed it.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo walked the Met Gala red carpet dressed in a shimmery lavender Versace dress with draped shoulders and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side. The Deja Vu singer teamed her gown with sheer opera gloves, a metal clutch, butterfly adornments on her hair and a diamond choker necklace. Every detail of her look was absolutely stunning and inspired by 1920 meets Y2K. Even the beauty look had elements of the same era. In an interview with Vogue, Olivia's make-up artist revealed that she and Olivia set their sights on the splendour of the 1920s and funky Y2k elements for their inspiration (notice the thinner brows inspired by the same era).

