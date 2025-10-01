Selena Gomez shares 14 unseen photos of her 3 stunning white wedding dresses including sheer lace bridal gown with veil

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco married on September 27, 2025, in a romantic ceremony at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. On October 1, Selena Gomez shared new photos of her Ralph Lauren wedding dresses, including her reception look, on Instagram. It is safe to say – each one of Selena's wedding dresses was a showstopper. Also read | Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco, fans erupt in pure joy Selena Gomez reportedly 'changed four times throughout the night, and all her looks were Ralph Lauren'. See her wedding dress photos. (Instagram/ Selena Gomez)

Selena Gomez shows her 3 wedding dresses

On her special day, Selena wore not one but two stunning custom Ralph Lauren gowns. Earlier on September 28, Selena had shared pictures from the wedding with Benny – she wore a custom Ralph Lauren halter-neck satin gown with delicate floral lace details and a low open back.

In the new pictures she posted, Selena shared a proper first look of how she styled this dress with a veil for the wedding and her other dresses – including the lace gown she changed into for the actual wedding ceremony.

For the ceremony, she donned a sleek halter-neck dress with delicate floral detailing. The draped bodice, with an open back and V-shaped curve, was paired with a long, silky skirt and train. Later, she changed into a breathtaking sheer lace gown with delicate floral embroidery.

The second dress featured a strapless silhouette, fitted bodice, and dramatic, flowing skirt. It came with an ethereal tulle veil, making it a perfect blend of romance and elegance. For her wedding reception, Selena donned another white dress—a midi featuring halter and off-the-shoulder straps as well as a flowing skirt, which was perfect for dancing.

Take a look at all the photos:

Inside Selena, Benny’s 3-day wedding celebration

In a September 28 Instagram post, Entertainment Tonight reported that Selena ‘changed four times throughout the night, and all her looks were Ralph Lauren’. The wedding celebration reportedly began with Selena and Benny’s rehearsal dinner on September 26. The couple’s wedding reception went on past 4 am and included speeches from Selena's friend, singer Taylor Swift, and the weekend ended with a casual Sunday brunch, Entertainment Tonight reported.