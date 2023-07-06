Loved Shah Rukh Khan's hoodie at the Mumbai airport with Gauri Khan and Abram Khan? It costs 89k

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, with his wife, Gauri Khan, and youngest son, Abram Khan, returned from the US recently. The paparazzi clicked Shah Rukh and his family at the Mumbai airport and shared the snippets on social media. Fans were delighted to see the actor unharmed upon his arrival from Los Angeles, as earlier, there was news of his injury and minor surgery. He looked completely healthy and walked out of the airport in a stylish yet comfy ensemble.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan clicked at the Mumbai airport in a blue Maison Margiela hoodie sweatshirt. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The paparazzi photos and videos show Shah Rukh Khan exiting the Mumbai airport, followed by his wife, Gauri Khan, and son, Abram Khan. The actor chose a blue printed sweatshirt and printed denim jeans for his arrival in the bay. If you loved SRK's airport hoodie, we have some good news. We found out the price details of the ensemble and where you can get the exact look. Scroll through to see Shah Rukh's airport video and find the cost of his outfit.

The price of Shah Rukh Khan's sweatshirt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan's blue sweatshirt is from the shelves of the Parisian haute couture house Maison Margiela. It is called the Organic Cotton Logo Hoodie. Adding the item to your closet will cost you ₹89,348 (USD 1,085).

The price of the sweatshirt Shah Rukh Khan wore for his arrival in Mumbai. (maisonmargiela.com)

Shah Rukh Khan's airport look decoded

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh's blue Maison Margiela sweatshirt, crafted from organic cotton fleece, features a distressed Margiela logo on the back, ribbed cuffs, a raw hem, full-length sleeves, droopy shoulders, an oversized fitting, dark blue design on the neck and front pocket, and a hoodie on the back.

Shah Rukh wore the sweatshirt with a classic white round-neck shirt and light blue acid-washed distressed denim jeans featuring black patchwork and a baggy fitting. He completed the airport look with a printed baseball cap, tinted sunglasses, layered bracelets, chunky sneakers, a messy hairdo, and a trimmed beard.

Shah Rukh Khan's films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh has two films in the pipeline, Jawan and Dunki. While Jawan is scheduled for September, Dunki will release in December.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}