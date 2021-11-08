Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sharvari Wagh brings back 60s glamour with ruffle mini dress, leaves fans awestruck: See pics
Sharvari Wagh brings back 60s glamour with ruffle mini dress, leaves fans awestruck: See pics

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh brings back the glamour of the 60s wearing a gorgeous lavender ruffle mini dress for a new photoshoot. Her fans were left awestruck after seeing the pictures. 
Sharvari Wagh brings back 60s glamour with ruffle mini dress, leaves fans awestruck: See pics
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:50 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Sharvari Wagh is pumped up this Monday as the title song from her upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released online. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 title number features her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan. The song is already making waves on the internet. However, Sharvari's fans are awestruck by her pictures, wearing a lavender mini dress for a new photoshoot.

Sharvari took to Instagram to share photos of herself posing in a stunning lavender blue-coloured ruffle mini dress. She captioned the post, "Twinkle in the eyes, periwinkle on the sides #BuntyAurBabli2 #19thNov #InCinemas."

Sharvari's mini-length ensemble brings back the glamour of the 60s, and we are in love with this sartorial moment. Even her fans loved the photos and filled the comments section with compliments. The dress is from the shelves of clothing brand Emblaze and is fit for romantic date nights.

Take a look at the photos here:

The mini-length dress comes with a one-shoulder neckline and ruffle tulle details all over. Additionally, the bodycon silhouette of the attire accentuated Sharvari's curves and added a dream-like charm to her look.

Sharvari accessorised her 60s-inspired attire with statement gold hoop earrings, rings and strappy peep-toe white sandals. She left her locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft waves.

Sharvari Wagh in a ruffled dress. 

Shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek eyebrows completed the actor's glam.

After Sharvari posted the images, they instantly garnered several likes and comments. Her fans reacted to the post with comments like 'beautiful, stunning, and gorgeous'. See a few more comments below:

Comments on Sharvari Wagh's post. 

Earlier, Sharvari had posted photos with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. The two stars ramped up their style game wearing stunning ensembles. While Sharvari wore a bralette and printed shorts, Siddhant chose a nautical print button-down and khaki white pants.

See the post:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in theatres on November 19. The film, directed by Shaad Ali, also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

