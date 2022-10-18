Sharvari Wagh is on her way to ‘achieve grapeness’ wearing this...

Sharvari Wagh is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her best-dressed diaries. Sharvari’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries which feature herself in casual, ethnic and formal attires. The actor can do it all – from showing us how to go easy breezy on oneself in a summer casual dress to decking up for the upcoming festive season in the stunning six yards of grace. Sharvari's pictures are inspo for us to upgrade our fashion game and we love every bit of it. The actor also believes in blending sass and style with comfort every time she picks up an attire.

Sharvari, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile. The pictures are making her fans drool, all the while making them run to take notes on how to upgrade the fashion game as well. The actor played muse to fashion designer dup Gauri and Nainika and picked a stunning co-ord set from the shelves of the designers. Sharvari looked outstanding in dark blue top featuring off-shoulders, a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves. The top came in multiple frills and tier details all throughout and hugged her shape perfectly. Sharvari teamed her top with a pair of high-waisted black shorts, as she tucked her top inside. “Omw (on my way) to achieve grapeness,” Sharvari captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Sharvari’s Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. Mini Mathur, Sharvari’s friend and colleague from the film industry wrote the obvious - “I need this blouse in my life.” Well, we can relate.

Sharvari further accessorised her look for the day in classic silver stilettos with ankle straps. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Sharvari wore her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Niccky Rajaani, the actor decked up in pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.